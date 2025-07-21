Cloudflare Stock (NET) Opinions on Analyst Upgrades and Earnings Anticipation

Recent discussions on X about Cloudflare (NET) have centered around the company's stock performance and analyst upgrades, sparking a flurry of reactions. Posts highlight a notable surge, with the stock hitting a 52-week high and receiving raised price targets from major firms like Wells Fargo and RBC Capital. Many users are captivated by the momentum, pointing to strong demand for cybersecurity solutions as a key driver.

The chatter also reflects anticipation for Cloudflare's upcoming earnings report, with some expressing confidence in a potential beat-and-raise quarter driven by large deals and DDoS protection demand. While optimism dominates, there are whispers of concern about recent dips in stock price amidst broader market gains. This blend of excitement and caution keeps the conversation dynamic and engaging.

Cloudflare Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NET stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 06/20.

on 06/20. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/10 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04.

Cloudflare Insider Trading Activity

Cloudflare insiders have traded $NET stock on the open market 291 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 291 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW PRINCE (CEO & Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 123 sales selling 942,912 shares for an estimated $138,551,772 .

. MICHELLE ZATLYN (President and Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 110 sales selling 557,364 shares for an estimated $82,543,065 .

. THOMAS J SEIFERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 146,327 shares for an estimated $21,153,799 .

. CARL LEDBETTER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,291 shares for an estimated $4,959,057 .

. DOUGLAS JAMES KRAMER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 26,481 shares for an estimated $3,977,469 .

. KATRIN SUDER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,549 shares for an estimated $1,554,171 .

. JANEL RILEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,815 shares for an estimated $1,265,148.

Cloudflare Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 510 institutional investors add shares of Cloudflare stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Cloudflare Government Contracts

We have seen $1,030,426 of award payments to $NET over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Cloudflare Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NET in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 05/09/2025

Cloudflare Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NET recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $NET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $157.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $220.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $225.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $210.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Param Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 An analyst from CICC set a target price of $154.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Aaron Samuels from Susquehanna set a target price of $140.0 on 05/12/2025

