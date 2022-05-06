Cloudflare Slips On Q1 Net Loss

Markets
(RTTNews) - Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) shares declined more than 17 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the first quarter, wider than the prior year.

The company reported first-quarter net loss of $41.38 million or $0.13 per share compared to $39.96 million or $0.13 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $63.89, down 17.89 percent from the previous close of $77.81 on a volume of 7,121,329. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $60.90-$221.64 on average volume of 5,275,888.

