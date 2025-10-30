Cloudflare Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $1.3 million or $0.00 per share, compared to $15.3 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $102.6 million or $0.27 per share, compared to $72.6 million or $0.20 per share in the third quarter of 2024.

Total revenue of $562.0 million, representing an increase of 31% year-over-year from $430.1 million.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $588.5 million to $589.5 million and adjusted income per share of $0.27.

For the full year fiscal 2025, the company expects revenues of $2.142 billion to $2.143 billion and adjusted income per share of $0.91.

The company also announced that CJ Desai will step down as President of Product & Engineering, effective November 7, 2025 to accept the role of Chief Executive Officer at another publicly-traded company.

