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Cloudflare Q1 Loss Narrows, Announces Outlook For Q2 And FY26

May 07, 2026 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.07 a share, compared to $38.5 million, or $0.11 a share, in the first quarter of 2025, driven by higher revenue and non-operating income.

Adjusted earnings were $94.0 million, or $0.25 a share, compared to $58.4 million, or $0.16 a share, in the previous year.

Revenue rose to $639.8 million from last year's $479.1 million.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates revenue of $664.0 to $665.0 million, and adjusted net income of $0.27 per share for the second quarter.

It projects total revenue of $2,805.0 to $2,813.0 million, and adjusted earnings of $1.19 to $1.20 per share for the full-year 2026.

During the after-hours trading, NET is falling 13.62 percent, to $221.81 on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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