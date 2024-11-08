Cloudflare price target raised to $95 from $88 at UBS

UBS analyst Roger Boyd raised the firm’s price target on Cloudflare (NET) to $95 from $88 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Q3 results were “solid, but missed high expectations,” the analyst tells investors. The firm thinks the stock is “appropriately valued” for mid-to-high-20s percentage growth, an improving margin profile, and a “compelling AI story,” the analyst tells investors.

