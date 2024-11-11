Cloudflare price target raised to $95 from $85 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the firm’s price target on Cloudflare (NET) to $95 from $85 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a generally solid 3Q, though called out that a few deals in North America were pushed out of the quarter and also guided 4Q slightly below expectations.

