Cloudflare Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,750, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $689,951.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $250.0 for Cloudflare over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cloudflare's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cloudflare's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $79.25 $75.35 $75.4 $115.00 $339.3K 2.8K 45 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $65.05 $62.3 $62.3 $105.00 $74.7K 712 12 NET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $141.9 $138.65 $139.92 $30.00 $56.0K 25 8 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.5 $9.85 $10.1 $250.00 $54.5K 665 54 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $24.55 $21.65 $23.0 $175.00 $46.0K 92 0

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Cloudflare's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,325,795, the price of NET is down -0.56% at $169.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cloudflare

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $205.0.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $200. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Keybanc downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cloudflare options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NET

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral

