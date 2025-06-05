Cloudflare Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $206,772, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,386,068.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $250.0 for Cloudflare during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cloudflare options trades today is 487.0 with a total volume of 1,991.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cloudflare's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $53.1 $53.05 $53.1 $125.00 $530.7K 356 100 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $82.85 $78.85 $79.55 $115.00 $365.9K 3.0K 46 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.2 $6.65 $7.15 $220.00 $211.6K 88 297 NET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $1.54 $1.53 $1.54 $250.00 $75.7K 9 511 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $32.05 $32.05 $32.05 $170.00 $64.1K 4 0

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

In light of the recent options history for Cloudflare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Cloudflare's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,310,372, with NET's price up by 4.93%, positioned at $179.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cloudflare

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $152.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $151. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $145. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from CICC upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $154. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cloudflare with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for NET

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 CICC Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

