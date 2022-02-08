Cloudflare (NET) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cloudflare NET is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10.

The company projects fourth-quarter revenues to be $184-$185 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $184.7 million, indicating an improvement of 46.7% year over year.

Cloudflare expects the bottom line between a penny loss per share and break-even. The consensus mark for the same is at a loss of penny per share, suggesting a significant improvement from the year ago quarter’s loss of 2 cents per share.

The web infrastructure and website security solution provider projects non-GAAP loss from operations between $1 million and break even.

Cloudflare’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 50%.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cloudflare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Cloudflare’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid demand for security solutions, which became imperative due to aggravated cyberattacks, work and learn from home policies and a zero-trust approach.

The company’s to-be-reported quarter top line is likely to reflect the impact of accelerated global footprint expansion outside of the United States. It is worth mentioning that US, EMEA and APAC represented 53%, 26% and 14% of total revenues, respectively, in the third quarter.

Besides, diversified customer base might have contributed to Cloudflare’s fourth-quarter top line. The company had exited the third quarter with more than 4.1 million free and paying customers. It had added around 5,600 new paying customers sequentially, bringing the total count to approximately 132,390 across more than 160 countries.

Cloudflare added 170 new large customers (annual billings of more than $100,000) taking the total count to 1,260 at the end of the third quarter, up from 1,088 recorded at the end of the second quarter. This uptrend, which has prevailed for the past few quarters, is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well on elevated demand for its cloud-based solutions amid the pandemic-led remote-working wave.

The company's recurring subscription-based business model has been providing relative stability to its top-line amid pandemic-induced disruptions. The company expects variability in cash flow margins due to working capital fluctuations, large enterprise business growth and seasonal factors.

However, Cloudflare’s significant exposure to small and medium businesses (SMBs), the worst-hit cohort by the pandemic, might have weighed on its performance in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cloudflare this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Cloudflare currently has Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

