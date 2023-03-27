Cloudflare (NET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cloudflare (NET) closed the most recent trading day at $56.10, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the web security and content delivery company had lost 4.32% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cloudflare as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $291.01 million, up 37.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.77% and +37.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.3% higher. Cloudflare is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Cloudflare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 343.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.48, which means Cloudflare is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NET currently has a PEG ratio of 13.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

