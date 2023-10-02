Cloudflare (NET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cloudflare (NET) closed the most recent trading day at $62.51, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the web security and content delivery company had lost 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cloudflare as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.54 million, up 30.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +176.92% and +31.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cloudflare is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cloudflare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 176.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.37, which means Cloudflare is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NET has a PEG ratio of 3.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.