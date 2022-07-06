Cloudflare (NET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cloudflare (NET) closed at $50.35, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web security and content delivery company had lost 7.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Cloudflare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $227.48 million, up 49.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $956.16 million, which would represent changes of +160% and +45.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cloudflare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cloudflare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1923.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.23.

It is also worth noting that NET currently has a PEG ratio of 76.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

