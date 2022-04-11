Cloudflare (NET) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cloudflare (NET) closed at $109.64, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the web security and content delivery company had gained 23.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cloudflare as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cloudflare is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $205.74 million, up 49.02% from the prior-year quarter.

NET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $930.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +160% and +41.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cloudflare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cloudflare has a Forward P/E ratio of 3659 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 50.88.

Also, we should mention that NET has a PEG ratio of 146.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

