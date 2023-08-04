Cloudflare (NET) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Expectations, Up Y/Y

Cloudflare NET reported second-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 10 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter breakeven.

Cloudflare’s second-quarter revenues of $308.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305.6 million. The top line grew 32% from the year-ago reported figure.

The robust top-line growth was aided by multiple client wins and a growing momentum among large enterprise customers driven by the heightened need for stronger security and a zero-trust approach.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cloudflare, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

Q1 in Detail

The company’s strong quarterly performance reflects its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, product development and continued investments in infrastructure expansion.

Region-wise, the United States accounted for 53% of NET second-quarter revenues, while revenues from the outside of the United States made up the remaining 47%.

Cloudflare continued to win multiple customers in the second quarter. Its net dollar-based retention rate turned out to be more than 115%.

The company had 174,129 paying customers during the second quarter. The figure, which is the highest so far, surged 14.7% year over year.

During second-quarter 2023, the company had 196 customers with higher than $100,000 annual revenues. The total count of such customers reached 2,352 at the end of the quarter.

Operating Details

Cloudflare’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 29.6% year over year to $239.7 million. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 78%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses climbed 18% to $219.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses shot down to 71.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 79.3%.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter totaled $20.3 million compared to a loss of $0.9 million reported a year ago. Consequently, the non-GAAP operating margin expanded 620 bps to 6.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, Cloudflare had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $164.4 million, down from $268.4 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had long-term operating lease liabilities of $107 million.

NET generated an operating cash flow of $64.5 million and a free cash flow of $20 million during the second quarter. During the first six months of 2023, the company’s cash flow from operating activities was $100.9 million and free cash flow was $33.9 million.

Guidance

Cloudflare anticipates 2023 revenues in the range of $1,283-$1,287 million, while it expects non-GAAP income from operations in the $81-$85 million range.

For 2023, non-GAAP earnings are forecasted to be 37 cents per share band.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company estimates revenues between $330 million and $331 million.

Non-GAAP operating income is anticipated between $20 million and $21 million. Non-GAAP earnings are forecasted to be 10 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Cloudflare carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of NET have gained 11.3% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Salesforce CRM and Meta Platforms META. While NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Salesforce and Meta carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been steady at 92 cents per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 13 cents to $7.79 in the past 30 days.



NVDA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 0.26%. Shares of the company have soared 131.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised southward by a penny to $1.60 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 4 cents to $7.44 in the past 60 days.



CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 13.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 15.1% to $3.44 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 7.9% to $12.94 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 19%. Shares of the company have surged 83.6% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.