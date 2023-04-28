Cloudflare (NET) Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations, Sales Rise Y/Y

Cloudflare NET reported mixed first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. However, both figures improved year over year.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents. The bottom line improved a whopping 700% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny per share.

Cloudflare’s first-quarter revenues of $290.2 million narrowly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $291 million. The top line grew 37% from the year-ago reported figure.

The robust top line growth was aided by multiple clients wins and a growing momentum among large enterprise customers driven by the heightened need for stronger security and a zero-trust approach.

Q1 in Detail

The company’s strong quarterly performance reflects its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, product development and continued investments on infrastructure expansion.

Region-wise, the United States accounted for 52.7% of NET first-quarter revenues, while the EMEA contributed 27%. The APAC represented 13.5% and Other made up the remaining 6.8%.

Cloudflare continued to win multiple customers in the first quarter. Its net dollar-based retention rate turned out to be more than 117%.

The company had 168,159 paying customers during the first quarter. The figure, which is highest so far, surged 13% year over year.

During first-quarter 2023, the company had 114 customers with higher than $100,000 annual revenues. The total count of such customers reached 2,156 at the end of the quarter.

Operating Details

Cloudflare’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 35.4% year over year to $225.9 million. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 90 basis points (bps) to 77.8%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses climbed 27.5% year over year to $206.5 million. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses shot down to 71.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 76.3%.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter totaled $19.4 million compared with $4.9 million reported a year ago. Consequently, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 440 bps to 6.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, Cloudflare had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $268.4 million, up from $160.4 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had a long-term operating lease liabilities of $108.8 million.

NET generated an operating cash flow of $36.4 million and a free cash flow of $13.9 million during the first quarter.

Guidance

Cloudflare anticipates 2023 revenues in the range of $1,280-$1,284 million while it expects non-GAAP income from operations in the $73-$77 million range.

For 2023, Cloudflare projects non-GAAP earnings in the 34-35 cents per share band.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company estimates revenues between $305 million and $306 million.

Non-GAAP operating income is anticipated between $14 million and $15 million. Non-GAAP earnings are forecast to be 7-8 cents per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.