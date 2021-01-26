Cloudflare (NET) Launches Tool to Facilitate Vaccination Roll Out

Cloudflare NET last Friday unveiled a new tool — Project Fair Shot — that will help COVID-19 vaccine distributors maintain a fair, equitable and transparent digital queue. The web infrastructure company said that the offering will be free to any hospital, pharmacy, government agency or organizations, which are facilitating distribution of vaccines.

In a blog posted on the company website last Friday, Cloudflare stated that its Project Fair Shot is in the wake of the issues associated with the crashing of vaccine scheduling registration websites as so many people are trying to register for vaccination at once.

With its Project Fair Shot, Cloudflare has created a digital waiting room for vaccine distributors. The tool will help distributors register vaccine recipients, and provide a clear and constant updated view to the registered people of where they are in the queue.

Cloudflare announced that the launch of the tool was originally scheduled for February, but was pre-poned after vaccine sites were reported crashing due to massive traffic. Reportedly, the Project Fair Shot tool will be offered for free until Jul 1, 2021, and the company might provide it for free for a longer period if the appointments demand remains higher than supply.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has noted in the blog, “The technology is powerful because it can be used in front of any existing web registration site without needing any code changes or hardware installation. Simply deploy Cloudflare through a simple DNS change and then configure Waiting Room to ensure any transactional site, no matter how meagerly resourced, can keep up with demand.”

Cloudflare is not the only company which has come forward to help government and organizations in facilitating the vaccination program.

On Jan 21, in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, Amazon's AMZN Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service Dave Clark has offered communication and technology support for the government’s vaccination program.

Last week, the State of Washington announced public-private partnership with organizations, including Microsoft MSFT and Costco COST. Tech giant Microsoft has agreed to open its office in the state to be used for the vaccination center purpose. Retail store chain operator, Costco, has agreed to provide vaccine delivery services in the state.

