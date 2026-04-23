Cloudflare (NET) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Cloudflare (NET) closed the most recent trading day at $205.00, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Shares of the web security and content delivery company have depreciated by 4.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cloudflare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.23, reflecting a 43.75% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $621.91 million, reflecting a 29.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $2.8 billion, representing changes of +21.51% and +29.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.82% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Cloudflare is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cloudflare has a Forward P/E ratio of 184.17 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.47 of its industry.

Meanwhile, NET's PEG ratio is currently 6.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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