Cloudflare (NET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cloudflare (NET) closed at $45.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the web security and content delivery company had lost 8.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Cloudflare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.24 million, up 41.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $974.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +320% and +48.49%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cloudflare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cloudflare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 405. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.4.

Also, we should mention that NET has a PEG ratio of 16.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

