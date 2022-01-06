Cloudflare (NET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cloudflare (NET) closed at $104.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the web security and content delivery company had lost 33.96% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Cloudflare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cloudflare is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $184.65 million, up 46.63% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cloudflare is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Cloudflare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21190. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 57.51, so we one might conclude that Cloudflare is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that NET has a PEG ratio of 847.6 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NET's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

