Cloudflare Inc - (NET) Price Target Increased by 11.51% to 72.55

The average one-year price target for Cloudflare Inc - (NYSE:NET) has been revised to 72.55 / share. This is an increase of 11.51% from the prior estimate of 65.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.63% from the latest reported closing price of 64.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cloudflare Inc -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NET is 0.54%, a decrease of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 292,674K shares. The put/call ratio of NET is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 31,506K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,718K shares, representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 227.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 26,433K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,873K shares, representing an increase of 36.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 54.55% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,113K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,675K shares, representing an increase of 37.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 75.39% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 11,405K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,663K shares, representing a decrease of 28.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 22.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,590K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,422K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Cloudflare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cloudflare, Inc. is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.