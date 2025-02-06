CLOUDFLARE Earnings Results: $NET Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLOUDFLARE ($NET) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $459,950,000, beating estimates of $456,617,646 by $3,332,354.

CLOUDFLARE Insider Trading Activity

CLOUDFLARE insiders have traded $NET stock on the open market 212 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 212 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW PRINCE (CEO & Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 70 sales selling 890,528 shares for an estimated $84,730,346 .

. MICHELLE ZATLYN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 81 sales selling 480,475 shares for an estimated $46,522,908 .

. THOMAS J SEIFERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 257,271 shares for an estimated $26,171,051 .

. DOUGLAS JAMES KRAMER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 29,481 shares for an estimated $3,002,430 .

. MARIA S EITEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,875 shares for an estimated $605,033 .

. JANEL RILEY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,990 shares for an estimated $600,222.

CLOUDFLARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of CLOUDFLARE stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLOUDFLARE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,030,426 of award payments to $NET over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

