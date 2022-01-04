CloudFlare Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NET

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.30, changing hands as low as $111.79 per share. CloudFlare Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NET's low point in its 52 week range is $60.96 per share, with $221.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.