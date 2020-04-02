Cloudera to Support LINE's Digital Transformation Journey

Cloudera, Inc. CLDR was recently selected by LINE Corporation LN to accelerate the growth of the latter’s AI technology business and the Data Science and Engineering Center (DSEC), while keeping user data secure.



Cloudera’s Data Platform’s enterprise-grade centralized security and governance capabilities are helping operators manage and monitor data securely by allowing them to set metadata parameters for security, regulatory compliance and data analytics. The Data Platform, which is based on open source technologies, will allow LINE to manage its data lifecycle and expedite transformation to the cloud. This prompted LINE to partner Cloudera.



Notably, the company will also support LINE's ongoing restructuring strategy of its organization to encourage data use across businesses and departments.



Besides, the collaboration will help LINE consolidate its big data infrastructure while minimizing downtime. Additionally, Cloudera's training sessions will provide DSEC's engineers with the skills to manage and secure big data effectively.

Cloudera, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cloudera, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cloudera, Inc. Quote

Growing Clientele a Tailwind



Cloudera’s portfolio strength and sales force reorganization are helping it win customers. This seems to be a continued trend as at the end of the last reported quarter, the company added 27 net new customers who generated more than $100,000 of annualized recurring revenues.



Furthermore, Cloudera solutions are gaining traction from rapid adoption in banks. Per management, more than half of the 30 largest banks in the Asia Pacific (excluding state-owned banks in China) are its customers. Moreover, eight of the top 10 largest banks in Southeast Asia are its clients.



Intensified Competition



Cloudera faces stiff competition from the solutions launched by Amazon.com AMZN, Microsoft MSFT and Google for running big data projects on their respective public cloud platforms.



Nonetheless, the company is still witnessing strength within verticals, including financial services, healthcare, government and telecom, where companies run big data projects within their own data centers.



Cloudera currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.