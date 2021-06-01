Cloudera To Be Acquired For $5.3 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - Cloudera (CLDR), an enterprise data cloud company, Tuesday said it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR in an all cash deal valued at about $5.3 billion.

The transaction, which will make Cloudera a private company, is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Cloudera shareholders will receive $16 per share, a 24% premium to the closing price as of May 28, and a 30% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price.

"We believe that as a private company with the expertise and support of experienced investors such as CD&R and KKR, Cloudera will have the resources and flexibility to drive product-led growth and expand our addressable market opportunity," said Rob Bearden, CEO of Cloudera.

