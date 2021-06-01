Markets
CLDR

Cloudera To Be Acquired For $5.3 Bln Cash

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cloudera (CLDR), an enterprise data cloud company, Tuesday said it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR in an all cash deal valued at about $5.3 billion.

The transaction, which will make Cloudera a private company, is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Cloudera shareholders will receive $16 per share, a 24% premium to the closing price as of May 28, and a 30% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price.

"We believe that as a private company with the expertise and support of experienced investors such as CD&R and KKR, Cloudera will have the resources and flexibility to drive product-led growth and expand our addressable market opportunity," said Rob Bearden, CEO of Cloudera.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLDR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular