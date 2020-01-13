Cloudera Names Robert Bearden CEO

(RTTNews) - Data cloud company Cloudera (CLDR) Monday said it has appointed Robert Bearden as President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Rob has been a valuable resource for me and the company as we refined our post-merger strategy and positioned the company for the hybrid and multi-cloud opportunity in the enterprise," said Martin Cole, chairman of the board of directors and interim CEO of Cloudera. "His extensive industry knowledge, unique customer insights and highly relevant CEO experience make Rob the natural choice to lead Cloudera into the future."

Bearden is an experienced enterprise software executive. He was co-founder and CEO of Hortonworks, a publicly traded open-source company that merged with Cloudera in 2019. He also served as President and COO of SpringSource, a leading provider of open-source developer tools, until its acquisition by VMWare in 2009.

"I am excited to become Cloudera's CEO and to help lead its next phase of growth as the enterprise data cloud company," said Bearden. "As a board member, I've been engaged with the leadership team on the company's vision and strategy. I am fully committed to that strategy and confident our team will continue to execute on our growth initiatives. There is a large market for enterprise solutions that manage the complete data lifecycle across any cloud or data center. The new Cloudera Data Platform will enable us to capture more of this high-growth opportunity."

Martin Cole will be retiring and current board member Nicholas Graziano will assume the duties of chairman of the board of directors.

CLDR closed Monday's trading at $11.74, down $0.07 or 0.59%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $0.26 or 2.21% in the after-hours trading.

