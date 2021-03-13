Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Just Released Its Annual Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

It's been a sad week for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), who've watched their investment drop 13% to US$12.76 in the week since the company reported its annual result. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$869m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.54 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CLDR Earnings and Revenue Growth March 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Cloudera's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$919.0m in 2022, which would reflect a credible 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 26% to US$0.40. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$943.4m and losses of US$0.30 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Cloudera after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$16.16, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Cloudera, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Cloudera's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 31% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Cloudera.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Cloudera. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$16.16, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cloudera going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cloudera , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



