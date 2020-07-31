Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed at $11.27, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.42% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLDR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CLDR is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $207.86 million, up 5.67% from the year-ago period.

CLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $838.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +315.38% and +5.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CLDR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 80.62, so we one might conclude that CLDR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

