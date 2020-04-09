Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $8.35, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.42%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLDR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CLDR is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 107.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $204.11 million, up 8.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $857.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +7.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 63.49% higher within the past month. CLDR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CLDR has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.42, which means CLDR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

