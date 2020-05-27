Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.81, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.77%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLDR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 3, 2020. On that day, CLDR is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 107.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $203.56 million, up 8.58% from the prior-year quarter.

CLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $855.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +300% and +7.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower within the past month. CLDR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.