Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed at $7.77, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.65% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 14.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLDR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CLDR is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 107.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $204.11 million, up 8.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $857.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +7.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CLDR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CLDR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

