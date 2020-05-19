Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $8.65, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

CLDR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 3, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CLDR to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $204.11 million, up 8.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $857.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +7.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CLDR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CLDR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 51.62, so we one might conclude that CLDR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

