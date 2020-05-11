Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cloudera Inc (CLDR) closed at $8.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLDR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 3, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 107.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $204.11 million, up 8.88% from the year-ago period.

CLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $857.55 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +300% and +7.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CLDR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.23.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

