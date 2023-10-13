Cloudera hit with $240 mln patent verdict over cloud-storage technology

*

StreamScale accused Cloudera's software of violating patents

StreamScale ended related dispute with Intel last year

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Patent owner StreamScale won a $240 million jury verdict in Waco, Texas, federal court on Friday in a patent case against data-management software company Cloudera.

The jury said after a four-day trial that Cloudera infringed three StreamScale patents related to cloud-based data storage technology.

Representatives for Cloudera did not immediately respond to a request for comment. StreamScale attorney Jason Sheasby called the verdict a "referendum on the importance of small inventors and small businesses."

StreamScale owns patents for inventor Michael Anderson's "accelerated erasure coding" technology, which the company's complaint called a "cornerstone" of modern data storage. It sued Santa Clara, California-based Cloudera in 2021 for allegedly infringing several of its patents.

The lawsuit accused Cloudera's CDH open source data-management platform of violating StreamScale's patent rights. Cloudera argued its software worked in a different way than StreamScale's inventions and said that the patents were invalid.

StreamScale also accused other companies, including Intel , of infringing its patents in the 2021 lawsuit. Intel filed a separate lawsuit later that year arguing that StreamScale's allegations violated a non-disclosure agreement.

Intel and StreamScale agreed to dismiss their respective claims last year.

The case is StreamScale Inc v. Cloudera Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-00198.

For Streamscale: Jason Sheasby, Lisa Glasser, Rebecca Carson and Stephen Payne of Irell & Manella

For Cloudera: Chris Kao, Steven Tepera and Ben Bernell of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman (Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington) ((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;)) Keywords: STREAMSCALE CLOUDERA/LAWSUIT

