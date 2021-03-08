Cloudera (CLDR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cloudera CLDR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 10.



For the quarter, the company expects total revenues between $219 million and $222 million. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings are expected between 10 cents and 12 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $221.05 million, suggesting growth of 4.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 11 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 175% year over year.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 177.38%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch

Cloudera’s services business is more likely to have been affected by the coronavirus-led business uncertainties than its subscription business, which benefits from a recurring-revenue model.



Notably, the company expects subscription revenues in the range of $199 million to $202 million. However, services revenues are expected at or close to the year-ago quarter levels until the economy recovers.



Additionally, Cloudera’s clientele comprises large global enterprises with strong credit profiles, thus ensuring timely payments. This bodes well for top-line growth.



Further, increased importance of data, data analysis and data security is expected to have aided the adoption of Cloudera’s hybrid cloud solutions among the pandemic.



Moreover, the general availability of Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud (CDP Private Cloud) is expected to have aided the enterprise data cloud company’s top-line growth in the to-be reported quarter. Overall, CDP Private Cloud can deliver up to 50% more analytics for the same data center investment.



Cloudera is expected to have benefited from the adoption of CDP Private Cloud, which is built for hybrid cloud, seamlessly connecting on-premises environments to public clouds with consistent, built-in security and governance as more customers repatriate workloads from the public cloud with applications in both public and private cloud environments.



Additionally, Cloudera’s partnership with International Business Machines IBM and the launch of CDP on Amazon’s AMZN cloud arm Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Google cloud platform are expected to have helped this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company strengthen its clientele in the to-be-reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Further, stringent cost control including reduced usage of outside contractors is expected to have benefited the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

