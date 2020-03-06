Cloudera (CLDR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cloudera CLDR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Mar 10.



For the quarter, the company expects total revenues between $200 million and $203 million. Non-GAAP net loss is expected between 2 cents and 4 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $201.7 million, suggesting growth of 39.6% from the figure reported a year ago.



The consensus mark for loss stayed at 4 cents per share over the past 30 days. Cloudera reported a loss of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the other three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 36.1%.



Cloudera, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cloudera, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cloudera, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.



Factors to Watch



Cloudera’s portfolio strength and sales force reorganization are expected to have helped it win customers in the to-be-reported quarter.



This seems to be a continued trend as at the end of the last reported quarter too, the company had gained 24 customers sequentially to hit 977 customers with annual recurring revenues of more than $100,000.



Furthermore, Cloudera solutions gained traction from rapid adoptions in banks. Per management, more than half of the 30 largest banks in the Asia Pacific (excluding state-owned banks in China) are its customers. Moreover, eight of the top 10 largest banks in Southeast Asia are its clients.



Additionally, Cloudera’s partnership with International Business Machines IBM and the launch of Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure are expected to have helped the company gain a sizeable market share in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, IBM resells Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera DataFlow and Cloudera Data Science Workbench. Additionally, Cloudera resells IBM's Watson Studio and BigSQL.



The fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 top line is expected to benefit from the aforementioned tailwinds.



Key Developments in Q4



During the fourth quarter, Cloudera introduced the Cloudera Connect program, which aims at helping partners innovate faster, grow the machine learning and analytics markets, and build profitable businesses.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, a company with a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates. But that is not the case here.



Cloudera has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a couple of companies, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Tencent TCEHY has an Earnings ESP of +6.03% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3.









