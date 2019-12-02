Cloudera (CLDR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cloudera CLDR is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Dec 5.



For the quarter, the company expects total revenues between $187 million and $190 million. Non-GAAP net loss is expected between 6 cents and 8 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $188.8 million, suggesting growth of 59.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for loss stayed at 7 cents over the past 30 days. Cloudera reported a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 39.9%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.



Factors to Watch



Cloudera’s portfolio strength, go-to-market business model and sales force reorganization have helped it expand the customer base.



At the end of the last reported quarter, the company had 953 customers, with annual recurring revenues of more than $100,000, a net increase of 24 customers sequentially. Per Cloudera, 82 of the top 100 global banks are its customers.



Moreover, Cloudera’s expanding go-to-market initiative based on its partnership with International Business Machines IBM is a key catalyst. Per the agreement, IBM resells Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera DataFlow and Cloudera Data Science Workbench. Additionally, Cloudera resells IBM's Watson Studio and BigSQL.



The third-quarter fiscal 2020 top line is expected to benefit from these factors.



Key Developments in Q3



During the quarter, Cloudera launched the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) that delivers powerful, self-service analytics across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. CDP enables enterprises to easily manage data anywhere, from on-premises to public and hybrid clouds, with common security, governance and metadata.



Moreover, Cloudera entered an agreement to acquire Arcadia Data, a provider of cloud-native AI-powered business intelligence and real-time analytics.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, a company with a positive Earnings ESP along with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates. But that is not the case here.



Cloudera has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



