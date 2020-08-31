Cloudera (CLDR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cloudera CLDR is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 2.



For the quarter, the company expects total revenues between $206 million and $209 million. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings are expected in the 6-7 cents-per-share range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $207.9 million, suggesting growth of 5.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny to 7 cents per share over the past 30 days. Cloudera had reported a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 184.3%.

Cloudera, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cloudera, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cloudera, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch

Cloudera’s services business is more likely to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak than subscription business, which benefits from a recurring-revenue model.



Notably, the company expects subscription revenues in the range of $186 million to $189 million, indicating 14% year-over-year growth. However, services revenues are expected to decline in the 30-40% range year over year.



Moreover, Cloudera’s clientele comprises large global enterprises with strong credit profiles, thus ensuring timely payments. This bodes well for top-line growth.



Further, increased importance of data, data analysis and data security is expected to have aided the adoption of Cloudera’s hybrid cloud solutions among the pandemic.



Markedly, Institute for Energy Technology (IFE), an independent international research foundation located in Norway selected Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) to power its digital-transformation initiative during the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, Cloudera’s partnership with International Business Machines IBM and the launch of CDP on Amazon’s AMZN cloud arm Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Google cloud platform are expected to have helped this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company strengthen clientele in the to-be-reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The second-quarter fiscal 2021 top line is expected to have benefited from the afore-mentioned tailwinds.



Further, stringent cost control including reduced usage of outside contractors is expected to have benefited the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favoritestock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.