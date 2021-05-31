Cloudera (CLDR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cloudera CLDR is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 2.



For the quarter, the company expects total revenues between $216 million and $218 million. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings are expected between 7 cents and 9 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $217.3 million, suggesting growth of 3.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has been steady at 8 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 60% from the year-ago reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 136.47%.



Let’s see how things have so far shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch

Cloudera’s services business is more likely to have been affected by the lack of direct interaction with customers, either in a sales setting or at an onsite professional service setting caused by COVID-induced business uncertainties.



Meanwhile, Cloudera’s subscription business, which benefits from a recurring-revenue model, is expected to have remained a major driver in the to-be-reported quarter. Notably, the company expects subscription revenues in the range of $195-$197 million.



Additionally, Cloudera’s clientele comprises large global enterprises with strong credit profiles, thus ensuring timely payments. This bodes well for its top line in the upcoming quarterly release.



Moreover, Cloudera’s collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA in the fiscal first quarter is expected to have helped this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company strengthen its clientele in the March quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The companies collaborated to provide customers with accelerated data engineering, analytics, machine learning and deep-learning performances with the power of Nvidia GPU computing for delivering better business outcomes.



Cloudera is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of Cloudera Data platform (CDP) Private Cloud, which is built for hybrid cloud, seamlessly connecting on-premises environments to public clouds with a consistent, built-in security and governance as more customers repatriate workloads from the public cloud with applications in both public and private-cloud environments.



Markedly, above 50% of its large customers started their transition to the new CPD Private Cloud service. Further, the availability of the CPD Operational database on Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services and Microsoft MSFT Azure is expected to have aided the enterprise data cloud company’s top-line growth in the to-be reported quarter.



Markedly, Cloudera announced the availability of CPD on Google Cloud in the to-be reported quarter which is expected to have contributed to its customer base expansion.



Moreover, the increased importance of data, data analysis and data security is expected to have augmented the uptake of Cloudera’s hybrid cloud solutions amid the pandemic.

