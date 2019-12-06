Cloudera (CLDR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y

Cloudera CLDR reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 2 cents.



Revenues of $198.3 million surged 66.6% year over year and comfortably surpassed the consensus mark of $189 million.



Adjusted annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $697.4 million, up 13% year over year. Customers with annualized recurring revenues greater than $100,000 were 977, up 24 sequentially.



Quarter Details



The year-over-year growth in revenues was driven by a 65.7% jump in subscription revenues (84.2% of revenues) that totaled $166.9 million. Moreover, services (15.8% of revenues) soared 72% year over year to $31.4 million.



During the quarter, the company launched the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Cloudera also delivered CDP Data Center, its next-generation, on-premises offering.



In the reported quarter, gross margin contracted 210 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 76.8%. While subscription gross margin contracted 260 bps on a year-over-year basis, services gross margin expanded 240 bps.



Research and development (R&D), sales and marketing (S&M) and general and administrative (G&A) expenses surged 57.8%, 67.9% and 71.4% to $47 million, $83.1 million and $30.5 million, respectively.



Additionally, as a percentage of revenues, S&M and G&A expenses expanded 30 bps and 40 bps, respectively. However, R&D expenses shrank 130 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Loss from operations widened to $8.2 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $3.1 million.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Oct 31, 2019, Cloudera had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $498.9 million compared with $508.6 million reported in the previous quarter.



Operating cash outflow was $6.1 million in third-quarter fiscal 2020 compared with $33 million in second-quarter fiscal 2020.



Guidance



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Cloudera expects revenues between $200 million and $203 million.



Subscription revenues are estimated between $173 million and $176 million.



Non-GAAP net loss is expected between 4 cents and 2 cents per share.



For fiscal 2020, Cloudera expects revenues between $782 million and $785 million. ARR is expected between $700 million and $720 million.



Subscription revenues are estimated between $659 million and $662 million.



Non-GAAP net loss is expected between 21 cents and 19 cents per share.



Moreover, operating cash outflow is expected to be $45-$55 million.



