Cloudera (CLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cloudera (CLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $18.44, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLDR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CLDR to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 175%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $221.05 million, up 4.41% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CLDR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 93.73.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

