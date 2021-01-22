Cloudera (CLDR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cloudera (CLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $14.02, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLDR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CLDR to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 175%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $221.05 million, up 4.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $863.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +415.38% and +8.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CLDR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 85.48, so we one might conclude that CLDR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

