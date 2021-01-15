Cloudera (CLDR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cloudera (CLDR) closed at $14.21, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

CLDR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 175% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $221.05 million, up 4.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $863.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +415.38% and +8.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CLDR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, CLDR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 84.71, so we one might conclude that CLDR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

