Cloudera Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CLDR

In trading on Friday, shares of Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.65, changing hands as low as $12.57 per share. Cloudera Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLDR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.61 per share, with $19.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.65.

