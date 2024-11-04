Cloudberry to Present Q3 Results and Future Plans

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA (DE:52K) has released an update.

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA is set to release its third-quarter 2024 results on November 8, with a live presentation and Q&A session scheduled for the same day. The Nordic renewable energy company, which operates hydropower plants and wind farms, aims to create shareholder value through sustainable and scalable energy solutions. Investors can access the presentation and further information via the company’s website.

