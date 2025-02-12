Cloudastructure, Inc. Partners with Property Management Firm to Enhance Surveillance Compliance Amid New Regulations

Cloudastructure partners with a property management firm to enhance compliance and security through AI surveillance solutions.

PALO ALTO, Ca, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



, In response to new surveillance compliance regulations in a DC Metro municipality, a leading property management firm has chosen Cloudastructure, the cloud-based AI surveillance company, to ensure compliance for its affected properties. The firm has deployed Cloudastructure’s award-winning cloud video surveillance solution across all five of its multifamily communities subject to the new requirements, ensuring they meet the latest security mandates while enhancing overall safety and monitoring capabilities.





This decision aligns with a growing trend in multifamily security compliance. In recent years, an increasing number of cities and counties—including those in Maryland, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and California—have introduced new surveillance mandates aimed at enhancing resident safety and supporting law enforcement efforts.





By selecting Cloudastructure, the property management firm is not only seeking to ensure compliance with evolving regulations but also elevating its security standards and operational efficiency. Cloudastructure’s NextGen AI-powered surveillance solution will provide:









“We are delighted to welcome this respected property management firm to the Cloudastructure family,” commented Lauren O’Brien, CRO of Cloudastructure. “Their decision to implement our AI-powered security solution reflects a forward-thinking approach to multifamily security—one that prioritizes not only compliance but also operational efficiency and, most importantly, resident safety. In an era where municipalities are introducing stricter surveillance mandates, this firm is leading by example, demonstrating how innovative technology can seamlessly enhance security while supporting law enforcement efforts. By embracing next-generation AI-driven solutions, they are setting a new industry benchmark—one that will undoubtedly inspire other property managers to rethink their approach to safety, compliance, and risk mitigation.”







About Cloudastructure







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary AI/ML analytics and a seamless remote guarding solution. This combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security while benefiting from a cost-effective model that eliminates proprietary hardware, offers contract-free month-to-month pricing, and includes unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can stop crime as it happens while achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.

For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Media Contact:







Kathleen Hannon





Sr. Communications Director





Cloudastructure, Inc.







Kathleen@cloudastructure.com







(704) 574-3732







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020







CSAI@crescendo-ir.com









