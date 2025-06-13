Cloudastructure, Inc. Partners with National Property Management Firm to Enhance Security with AI Surveillance Solutions

Cloudastructure partners with a national property management firm to enhance security using its AI surveillance platform.

Quiver AI Summary

Cloudastructure, Inc. announced that a major national property management firm has chosen its advanced AI surveillance platform to improve security at a mixed-use community facing significant safety issues, including vehicle break-ins and an active shooter incident nearby. This partnership aims to create a safer environment for residents and retail tenants by leveraging Cloudastructure's cloud-based AI security solution, which facilitates real-time threat detection and response. The property management firm intends to expand its collaboration with Cloudastructure for future developments, recognizing the AI-enhanced security as essential for establishing high safety standards. Cloudastructure's platform promises to deliver better security at a reduced cost compared to traditional systems.

Potential Positives

Cloudastructure has secured a partnership with a leading national property management firm, enhancing its reputation and visibility in the market.

The deployment of Cloudastructure's AI surveillance platform addresses significant security challenges at a high-profile mixed-use community, showcasing the effectiveness of their technology.

The partnership indicates potential for expansion, as the property management firm plans to implement Cloudastructure's solutions in future developments, which could lead to increased revenue for the company.

Potential Negatives

The announcement highlights significant security challenges faced by the property, indicating a serious need for Cloudastructure's solutions, which may reflect poorly on the company's perceived reliability and effectiveness in preventative measures.

The mention of an active shooter incident suggests a critical security environment, which might raise concerns about the adequacy of existing security measures that Cloudastructure is now attempting to address.

The fact that a leading national property management firm felt the need to enhance security due to persistent issues could imply that prior systems were insufficient, potentially questioning Cloudastructure's track record in proactive security measures.

FAQ

What is Cloudastructure's latest announcement?

Cloudastructure announced its partnership with a national property management firm to enhance security using its AI Surveillance platform.

How does Cloudastructure's AI Surveillance platform help with security?

The platform provides real-time threat detection and response, aiming to address security challenges in mixed-use environments.

What issues were faced by the property management firm?

The firm faced escalating security challenges, including vehicle break-ins and unauthorized access, prompting the need for enhanced security measures.

What benefits does Cloudastructure claim for its security platform?

Cloudastructure's platform offers lower Total Cost of Ownership and enables proactive, real-time crime prevention for businesses.

Where can I find more information about Cloudastructure?

For more details, visit Cloudastructure's official website at https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSAI Insider Trading Activity

$CSAI insiders have traded $CSAI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON RICHARD BENTLEY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 91,122 shares for an estimated $253,984.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



PALO ALTO, CA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions, today announced that a leading national property management firm, with assets across 18 states, has selected the Company’s advanced AI Surveillance platform to enhance security at a prominent mixed-use community. The decision aims to address persistent security challenges affecting both residents and retail tenants.





The property—a large-scale development that blends residential, retail, and commercial spaces—has faced escalating security challenges, including frequent vehicle break-ins, unauthorized access through retail entrances, and the traumatic experience of an active shooter in the vicinity. Seeking a comprehensive, technology-driven solution, the company selected Cloudastructure to deploy its advanced, cloud-based AI security platform, engineered to deliver real-time threat detection and response.





Ranked by the National Multifamily Housing Council as one of the nation’s top developers, the company has ambitious plans to expand its partnership with Cloudastructure across upcoming new builds—viewing the AI-powered security platform as a foundational element in establishing a new benchmark for safety and security throughout its portfolio.





“This engagement underscores the growing demand for intelligent security solutions in today’s complex, multi-use environments,” said Cloudastructure CEO James McCormick. “We are honored to partner with one of the nation’s top-ranked developers as they redefine safety standards across their portfolio. By integrating AI-powered surveillance into their security infrastructure, they are not only addressing immediate risks but also investing in long-term operational efficiency and asset protection.”







ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit



https://www.cloudastructure.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Media Contact:







Kathleen Hannon





Sr. Communications Director





Cloudastructure, Inc.







Kathleen@cloudastructure.com







(704) 574-3732







Investor Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020







CSAI@crescendo-ir.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.