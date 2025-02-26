Cloudastructure, Inc. Partners with Leading Residential Developer to Enhance Security at DC Metro Properties

Cloudastructure partners with a residential developer for AI-driven security systems at two DC Metro properties, enhancing safety and compliance.

Cloudastructure, Inc. has partnered with a leading residential development firm to enhance security at two of its large multifamily properties in the DC Metro area. This collaboration aims to address rising security challenges and comply with new local regulations while safeguarding residents in the approximately 4,000-unit portfolio valued at over $1 billion. The firm is adopting Cloudastructure's AI-driven video surveillance system, which features live monitoring, real-time alerts, and automated system checks. This partnership highlights a proactive approach to security that not only meets regulatory requirements but also sets a new standard for operational efficiency and resident safety. Cloudastructure's cloud-based platform provides cost-effective security solutions while promoting safer communities through innovative technology.

Potential Positives

Cloudastructure has secured a partnership with a premier residential development firm to enhance security at multiple properties, demonstrating the company's growing influence in the multifamily housing sector.

The implementation of Cloudastructure's AI-driven surveillance systems reflects the company's capability to meet rising security challenges and align with strict compliance mandates, potentially leading to increased demand for its products.

This collaboration positions Cloudastructure as a leader in innovative security solutions, setting a new benchmark for operational efficiency and resident protection in the multifamily market.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the need for enhanced security and compliance in response to "rising security challenges" and "recent strict compliance mandates," which may imply that previous security measures were insufficient or inadequate.

The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements indicates inherent risks and uncertainties, which could create skepticism among investors about the company's future performance and outcomes.

FAQ

What is Cloudastructure, Inc.?

Cloudastructure, Inc. is a cloud-based video surveillance platform utilizing AI and computer vision analytics for enhanced security solutions.

Why did a development firm choose Cloudastructure?

A premier development firm selected Cloudastructure to enhance security at its multifamily properties, addressing rising safety challenges and compliance mandates.

What features does Cloudastructure's surveillance system offer?

The system provides live monitoring, real-time alerts, automated checks, and AI-driven video analytics to deter crime and aid law enforcement.

How does Cloudastructure ensure regulatory compliance?

Cloudastructure’s AI-driven solutions help multifamily property owners meet evolving security regulations through proactive and innovative safety measures.

What advantages does Cloudastructure provide to businesses?

Cloudastructure offers a cost-effective, scalable security model with lower total ownership costs compared to traditional surveillance systems.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



, a cloud-based video surveillance platform with artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computer vision analytics, today announced that a premier full-service residential development and investment firm has selected Cloudastructure to enhance security at two of its large multifamily properties in the DC Metro municipality. We believe this partnership reflects the firm’s commitment to proactive security measures that align with evolving local regulations while ensuring a safer environment for residents.





The developer currently manages approximately 4,000 units valued at over $1 billion. While expanding its portfolio, it remains committed to a hands-on, personalized approach while offering diverse housing opportunities. To address rising security challenges as well as recent strict compliance mandates, the firm is implementing Cloudastructure’s AI-driven surveillance system, enhancing safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory adherence. Cloudastructure’s advanced solution provides live monitoring, real-time alerts, automated system checks, and AI-driven video analytics to deter crime and support law enforcement.





"As municipalities nationwide introduce stricter security mandates, multifamily property owners face growing pressure to enhance safety and maintain compliance," said Lauren O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure. "Proactively addressing these challenges requires more than just meeting regulatory requirements—it demands a commitment to innovation and long-term risk mitigation. By adopting Cloudastructure’s AI-powered security solution, we believe our partner is not only ensuring compliance but also setting a new industry benchmark for operational efficiency and resident protection. In our view, their forward-thinking approach demonstrates leadership in multifamily security, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create safer, smarter communities while optimizing property management strategies."







About Cloudastructure







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary AI/ML analytics and a seamless remote guarding solution. This combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security while benefiting from a cost-effective model that eliminates proprietary hardware, offers contract-free month-to-month pricing, and includes unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can stop crime as it happens while achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.





Media Contact:





Kathleen Hannon





Sr. Communications Director





Cloudastructure, Inc.









Kathleen@cloudastructure.com













(704) 574-3732





Investor Contacts:





Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020









CSAI@crescendo-ir.com







