Cloudastructure, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership to Enhance AI Hosting Capabilities in Renewable Energy Data Center

Cloudastructure partners with a crypto-mining firm to enhance AI hosting and reduce operational costs through renewable energy.

Cloudastructure, Inc. has announced a partnership with a crypto-mining company to enhance its AI hosting capabilities by utilizing an advanced renewable energy data center located near Glacier Park, Montana. This collaboration will allow Cloudastructure to significantly cut down on AI operational costs and remain compliant with regulatory changes. The new facility, powered by hydroelectric energy, operates at less than half the cost of the company's traditional Silicon Valley data center and is more economical than offerings from major competitors like Amazon and Google. CEO James McCormick emphasized that leveraging the cost-effective power sourcing of crypto mining will provide a sustainable competitive advantage and support Cloudastructure's long-term growth strategy. Additionally, the facility's efficient design reduces overhead costs by operating without energy-intensive HVAC systems. This partnership positions Cloudastructure favorably in the growing AI-driven security market while improving profit margins and enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Cloudastructure's strategic partnership with a crypto-mining company allows for significant reductions in AI operational costs while ensuring compliance with regulations.

The new facility powered by renewable hydroelectric energy provides cost advantages that strengthen Cloudastructure's bottom line compared to traditional data centers and competitors.

This partnership enhances Cloudastructure's scalability in delivering AI-powered video surveillance solutions, improving profit margins and creating long-term shareholder value.

The facility's energy-efficient design minimizes overhead costs and positions Cloudastructure favorably in the growing AI-driven security market.

Potential Negatives

Partnership with a crypto-mining company may raise concerns regarding regulatory scrutiny and public perception related to the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining.

The reliance on a single strategic partnership for cost reduction could make the company vulnerable if this partnership encounters issues or if the crypto market faces significant downturns.

Forward-looking statements in the press release emphasize uncertainty regarding future results, which could lead to skepticism from investors about the company's ability to deliver on its promises.

PALO ALTO, CA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



, a cloud-based video surveillance platform with artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computer vision analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with a crypto-mining company to expand its AI hosting capabilities into their advanced renewable energy data center. This move enables Cloudastructure to drastically reduce its AI operational costs while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations nationwide.





Situated near Glacier Park, Montana, the facility is powered by hydroelectric energy sourced from the largest natural freshwater lake in the western contiguous United States. Compared to Cloudastructure’s traditional Silicon Valley data center, this operation runs at less than half the cost and is significantly more economical than hosted solutions from competitors like Amazon or Google. This cost advantage directly strengthens Cloudastructure’s bottom line and enhances its ability to scale AI-powered video surveillance solutions profitably.





“Our AI-driven video surveillance platform demands significant computational resources, including substantial broadband, storage, and GPU processing power,” said CEO James McCormick. “Crypto mining companies have mastered cost-efficient power sourcing, and by leveraging their expertise, we can operate our AI infrastructure at a fraction of typical market costs. We believe this partnership provides Cloudastructure with a sustainable competitive edge, reinforcing our long-term growth strategy.”





The facility is engineered for maximum efficiency. Benefitting from the region’s dry and temperate climate, it operates without the need for costly, energy-intensive HVAC systems, significantly reducing overhead costs while maintaining peak performance.





Through this partnership, Cloudastructure not only secures a cost-effective AI hosting solution but also enhances its position in the rapidly growing AI-driven security market. The Company remains committed to delivering scalable, cloud-based security solutions while improving profit margins and creating long-term shareholder value.







About Cloudastructure







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary AI/ML analytics and a seamless remote guarding solution. This combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security while benefiting from a cost-effective model that eliminates proprietary hardware, offers contract-free month-to-month pricing, and includes unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can stop crime as it happens while achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.





For more information, visit



https://www.cloudastructure.com/



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







