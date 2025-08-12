CloudAlpha Loads Up Tesla Stock

What happened

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited/Hong Kong reported increasing its position in Tesla by 276,400 shares in Q2 2025, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing published August 6, 2025. The $83.09 million trade brought the fund's Tesla holdings to 605,000 shares, valued at $192.18 million based on the August 5, 2025, closing price.

The trade represented a 4.3% increase relative to CloudAlpha's $1.93 billion in 13-F reportable assets under management (AUM). After the transaction, CloudAlpha held 605,000 Tesla shares valued at $192.18 million as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, Tesla is now the fund's largest holding, accounting for 10.0% of reported U.S. equity assets.

What else to know

CloudAlpha's top holdings after the filing are:

Tesla: $192.18 million (10.0% of AUM) Alphabet: $190.93 million (9.9% of AUM) Amazon: $135.86 million (7.05% of AUM) SPDR S&P 500 ETF: $132.84 million (6.9% of AUM) Apple: $128.23 million (6.66% of AUM)

Tesla shares closed at $339.03 on August 11, 2025, up 69.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 50.26 percentage points.

The company doesn't pay a dividend; its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 201, and its five-year revenue compound annual growth rate is 31.8% for the period ending June 30, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1,094 billion Revenue (TTM) $92.72 billion Net income (TTM) $6.10 billion One-year price change 69.5%

Company snapshot

Offers electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems, automotive regulatory credits, and related after-sales services.

Generates revenue primarily through direct sales of vehicles and energy products, supplemented by leasing, service, and insurance offerings.

Serves retail consumers, commercial and industrial clients, utilities, and international markets with a focus on sustainable energy solutions.

Tesla, Inc. operates at a global scale, combining advanced electric vehicle manufacturing with integrated energy generation and storage solutions. Tesla offers electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems through direct and used vehicle sales, its network of Superchargers, in-app upgrades, and its website, stores, and galleries.

Foolish take

Tesla is now CloudAlpha's largest position. The fund's acquisition of a further $83 million in stock is a sign of its belief in the company run by Elon Musk. Tesla has faced its share of doubters this year, as its electric vehicle (EV) sales have declined amid increasing competition from automakers that have invested heavily in new models, and relatively high interest rates that make car loans more expensive. Throw in the forthcoming removal of a tax credit for EV purchases, and it's not surprising that Musk thinks Tesla could have a few rough quarters from here.

On the other hand, CloudAlpha's purchase of stock is unlikely to have been solely about investing in Tesla as a car company, as the majority of the company's future value lies in its nascent robotaxi offering and its full self-driving software.

That's why the successful June debut of its robotaxi service (albeit on a minimal area, and with a monitor on board) was so important. There are no guarantees that it will continue to be successful, or achieve scale, or that Tesla will get approval to sell unsupervised FSD.

However, if these things come to fruition, Tesla's leadership in EVs, its cost-effective robotaxi solution, a future dedicated robotaxi vehicle, Cybercab, its production capability, and the vast amount of data it is collecting from Tesla users using supervised FSD means it's best placed to capitalize on a market that many automakers were chasing.

Glossary

13-F filing: A quarterly report that institutional investment managers file with the SEC to disclose their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Net buyer: An investor or fund that purchases more of a security than it sells during a specific period.

Forward price-to-earnings ratio: A valuation metric comparing a company's current share price to its forecasted future earnings per share.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR): The annualized rate of return for an investment or metric over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested.

Dividend: A payment made by a company to its shareholders, usually from profits, typically regularly.

Outperform: When an investment delivers better returns than a benchmark or comparable group over a set period.

Regulatory credits: Tradable certificates earned by companies for meeting environmental or other regulatory standards, often sold to other firms.

Superchargers: Tesla's proprietary high-speed charging stations for electric vehicles, enabling rapid battery recharging.

Leasing: A contractual arrangement where a party pays for the use of an asset, such as a vehicle, for a set period.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



