Cloud3 Ventures Inc. CFO Resigns Amid Trade Order

November 12, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Web3 Ventures Inc (TSE:CLDV) has released an update.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. has announced the resignation of CFO Kyle Appleby and is actively searching for his replacement. The company is also working to resolve a management cease trade order due to delayed financial filings, which it aims to complete by December 27, 2024. Despite the order, public trading in Cloud3’s securities continues, although the CEO and CFO are restricted from trading shares.

